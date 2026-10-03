Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 3, 2026

Man seriously wounded in Jaffa shooting

By Noam Lehmann Today, 9:24 pm
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A roughly 20-year-old man was shot in Jaffa this evening, according to first responders.

He was rushed to Wolfson Hospital in Holon in serious condition, the Magen David Adom ambulance service says.

Officers are gathering evidence on the scene and scanning the area for suspects, police say.

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