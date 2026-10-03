Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 3, 2026
Man seriously wounded in Jaffa shooting
A roughly 20-year-old man was shot in Jaffa this evening, according to first responders.
He was rushed to Wolfson Hospital in Holon in serious condition, the Magen David Adom ambulance service says.
Officers are gathering evidence on the scene and scanning the area for suspects, police say.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- French far-right leader Le Pen expresses ‘complete confidence’ in top ally amid antisemitism claims
- Ireland abruptly ends press conference as Israeli reporters grill coach about flydubai attack, alleged monkey taunts
- IDF says it targeted senior Hamas official Ali al-Amoudi in Gaza City strike that killed 5 people
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