Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 3, 2026
Yemen’s Houthis say they targeted Aramco facility in Riyadh with missiles and drones
Yemen’s Houthis say that they attacked an Aramco facility in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, with ballistic missiles and drones.
There is no immediate confirmation from Saudi Arabia.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- French far-right leader Le Pen expresses ‘complete confidence’ in top ally amid antisemitism claims
- Ireland abruptly ends press conference as Israeli reporters grill coach about flydubai attack, alleged monkey taunts
- IDF says it targeted senior Hamas official Ali al-Amoudi in Gaza City strike that killed 5 people
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