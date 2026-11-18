The Israeli military has launched an operation in the central Gaza Strip, beyond the Yellow Line, displacing Palestinian civilians in the area.

In a statement in Arabic, Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories tells Gazans living in three blocks it designates on a map in the Bureij and Nuseirat area to leave amid the operation.

“The IDF has begun a military operation targeting terror infrastructure in the central Gaza Strip, in the area surrounding the Yellow Line, specifically in blocks 660, 661 and 666,” says COGAT.

نزوح عائلات فلسطينية من مناطق حددها جيش الاحتلال شمالي مخيم النصيرات وسط قطاع غزة

بعد إصدار جيش الاحتلال أوامر إخلاء جميع المناطق المحاذية للمربعات التي تشملها عملية الجيش الإسرائيلي في قطاع غزة pic.twitter.com/ny8cJlbbfA — جريدة القدس (@alqudsnewspaper) November 18, 2026

During the raid, the Salah a-Din road, Gaza’s main north-south highway, will be closed in the area.

COGAT says the army is taking “necessary measures to minimize the risk of harm to the civilian population.”

“For your safety, we call on you, residents of the Strip, to stay away from the area where our forces are operating until an official update is issued by the IDF Spokesperson announcing the end of the operation,” COGAT adds.

Palestinian media reports that Israeli tanks and other armored vehicles have advanced in the area for the first time since the October 2025 ceasefire, while civilians who were residing there are fleeing.

The IDF has not yet issued a statement.