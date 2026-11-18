Lawmakers from Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc walk out of the Knesset plenum in protest during a vote on a bill to strip MKs who refuse to recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization of their parliamentary rights, in what the bloc denounces as an attempt to sow divisions among the parties seeking to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Sponsored by Likud MK Ofir Katz, the bill passes its preliminary reading with 48 votes in favor and none opposed, after lawmakers from Eisenkot’s four-party bloc, which holds 48 seats, and the Arab-majority parties Ra’am and the Joint List, which together hold 19 seats, leave the chamber.

The bill would deny parliamentary rights and salaries to MKs who refuse to recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization or make statements denying its designation as such. The legislation appears aimed at Ra’am and Joint List lawmakers, some of whom have publicly condemned the October 7 massacre and the killing of Israeli civilians during the Hamas-led attacks but have stopped short of explicitly describing Hamas as a terrorist organization.

כל הח״כים של גוש השינוי יחד עם המפלגות הערביות יצאו מהמליאה בזמן ההצבעה על חוקי ״התפילין״ ו״חמאס״ מפלגת ישר בראשות איזנקוט: לא נשתתף בהצגות של הליכוד. כל הצעה של הליכוד היום היא הטרלה מביכה ובגדר טריקים ושטיקים. pic.twitter.com/DLcoTxrVST — HolySmoke???? (@HolySmokexxxx) November 18, 2026

“We will have no part in Likud’s political theater,” Yashar says in a statement, announcing that parties in his bloc will boycott votes on Likud-sponsored bills. “Every proposal Likud has put forward today is an embarrassing attempt to provoke a reaction through political tricks and gimmicks.”

“In its four years in power, Likud never bothered to advance these bills. Only now, when all it has left is political theater, has it decided to bring them to a vote,” the party says.

Yashar faction chairman Roy Folkman accuses Likud of attempting to sow divisions within the Eisenkot-led bloc. “We will not let them drive a wedge between the parties of the ‘change bloc,'” he says. “We will keep working to repair the damage the outgoing government has left behind.”

The move comes amid efforts by Netanyahu and his allies to delegitimize the Arab parties and portray Eisenkot’s reliance on their parliamentary support as illegitimate, as the premier seeks to undermine his rival’s efforts to form a government after losing his parliamentary majority in last month’s election.

The bill will now be referred to the Arrangements Committee to determine which committee will prepare it for subsequent readings.