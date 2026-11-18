B’Yachad’s deputy leader Yair Lapid recently told a group of visiting Western diplomats and former US administration officials that “the most important thing is that on January 3, when the new Senate and House are sworn in, [Benjamin] Netanyahu will no longer be prime minister,” according to Ynet. “If he’s still there, the alliance with the United States is lost.”

He is also quoted as saying that Netanyahu “gambled on one party and lost both of them.”