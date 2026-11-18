US Central Command chief Adm. Brad Cooper is in Israel today to hold a meeting with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and other senior Israeli military officials, The Times of Israel has learned.

Cooper last visited Israel in August.

The latest visit aims to continue cooperation and coordination between the two militaries and give a chance for the top commanders to discuss plans for future developments, especially surrounding the tensions in Iran, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.