Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 6, 2026

Netanyahu: Iran regime’s ‘end is near,’ Israel determined to ‘complete mission’ of toppling it

By Nava Freiberg Today, 7:23 pm
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Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a state ceremony reburying Shimon and Rivka Herzl, the grandparents of Theodor Herzl, founder of modern political Zionism, alongside their grandson on Mount Herzl, in Jerusalem, August 5, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a state ceremony reburying Shimon and Rivka Herzl, the grandparents of Theodor Herzl, founder of modern political Zionism, alongside their grandson on Mount Herzl, in Jerusalem, August 5, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/FLASH90)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserts Israel’s determination to “complete the mission” of toppling Iran’s regime, declaring that “its end is near,” in a Hebrew-language video message released by his office from a pre-Rosh Hashanah event at today’s cabinet meeting.

If Iran were to “miscalculate” and attack Israel, “it will suffer a blow it cannot even imagine,” Netanyahu warns, saying the regime “is weak, it is fighting for its life, it is faltering.”

The comments come amid concerns that Iran could attack Israel during the Jewish holiday season, which begins with Rosh Hashanah next week.

Netanyahu made similar remarks on Thursday, saying Israel’s “central mission” is to topple the Iranian regime, while crediting Israel’s military operations since the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, invasion and massacre with stemming the Iranian nuclear and missile threats.

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