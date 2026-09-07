Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 7, 2026

Rob Reiner wins posthumous Emmy for ‘The Bear’

By AP Today, 8:24 am
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US director Rob Reiner attends the Human Rights Campaign's 2025 LA Dinner at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, March 22, 2025. (Michael Tran / AFP)
US director Rob Reiner attends the Human Rights Campaign's 2025 LA Dinner at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, March 22, 2025. (Michael Tran / AFP)

Rob Reiner posthumously wins an acting Emmy at a ceremony eight days before the main awards show and telecast, nearly nine months after his killing.

At a ceremony that otherwise moved at a blazing-fast clip with a breezy mood, a long, thoughtful ovation comes when Reiner is announced as best guest actor in a comedy for his work on “The Bear.”

Reiner’s friend and fellow “Bear” guest star Jamie Lee Curtis is among those in the crowd paying him tribute.

Reiner was killed along with his wife Michele Singer Reiner in December, and their son, who has pleaded not guilty, has been charged with stabbing them to death.

His win comes about 50 years after winning two Emmy Awards for his acting on “All in the Family.”

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