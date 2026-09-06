Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 6, 2026
4 killed and 20 wounded in IDF strikes, say Lebanese health authorities
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Lebanese health authorities reports four dead and 20 wounded in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon since this morning.
In a statement carried by the official National News Agency, the Lebanese health ministry says two people were killed and two were wounded in Nabatieh al-Fawqa; eight people were injured in Nabatieh; two people were killed and six were injured in Arab Salim; and four people were wounded in Kafr Rumman.
Earlier, the IDF said it was striking Hezbollah sites in response to a drone attack on Israeli troops in southern Lebanon.
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