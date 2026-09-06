4 killed and 20 wounded in IDF strikes, say Lebanese health authorities

Lebanese health authorities reports four dead and 20 wounded in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon since this morning.

In a statement carried by the official National News Agency, the Lebanese health ministry says two people were killed and two were wounded in Nabatieh al-Fawqa; eight people were injured in Nabatieh; two people were killed and six were injured in Arab Salim; and four people were wounded in Kafr Rumman.

Earlier, the IDF said it was striking Hezbollah sites in response to a drone attack on Israeli troops in southern Lebanon.