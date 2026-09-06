Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 6, 2026

4 killed and 20 wounded in IDF strikes, say Lebanese health authorities

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 11:21 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

People watch a smoke rise from an Israeli airstrike that hit a house in Arab Salim village after an evacuation warning, southern Lebanon, September 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)
People watch a smoke rise from an Israeli airstrike that hit a house in Arab Salim village after an evacuation warning, southern Lebanon, September 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

Lebanese health authorities reports four dead and 20 wounded in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon since this morning.

In a statement carried by the official National News Agency, the Lebanese health ministry says two people were killed and two were wounded in Nabatieh al-Fawqa; eight people were injured in Nabatieh; two people were killed and six were injured in Arab Salim; and four people were wounded in Kafr Rumman.

Earlier, the IDF said it was striking Hezbollah sites in response to a drone attack on Israeli troops in southern Lebanon.

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