Pardes Hanna school broken into, daubed with swastikas and a racial slur

A school in Pardes Hanna was broken in to and its art room daubed with swastikas, the municipality says.

Photos shared by the municipality from the classroom in the Shvilim democratic school show swastikas and a racial slur spray-painted on desks, windows and walls.

The school principal filed a police complaint, the municipality says.

“We view gravely any expression of racism, hate and violence, and especially the use of Nazi symbols. This kind of act has no room in our school system and community,” the municipality says.

Officers from the Zichron Yaakov police station are investigating the break-in and vandalism, police say.

צלבי קרס רוססו בבית ספר בפרדס חנה, כיתת האומנות נפרצה והושחתה. המשטרה פתחה בחקירה

(אורלי אלקלעי) pic.twitter.com/mz5C5f0oJM — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 6, 2026