Israeli triathletes barred from race in Northern Ireland after organizer objects

Israeli athletes who were due to compete in an international triathlon in the Northern Irish city of Londonderry this weekend will no longer be taking part, race organizers said Thursday.

North West Triathlon Club (NWTC) said it had made “strong representations” that it could not support the participation of four Israeli athletes in the Europe Triathlon Cup.

But Julie Middleton, a member of the legislative Northern Ireland assembly for the pro-UK Democratic Unionist Party, said the fact the Israeli quartet had been barred from a race set to feature up to 200 athletes from around the world was “an awful reflection on Londonderry.”

Middleton added: “An international sporting event that should showcase our city’s hospitality and openness has instead become associated with the exclusion of athletes because they are Israeli.”

NWTC, in a social media statement, said it became aware of the potential participation of Israeli athletes only when the provisional entry list for Saturday’s race was published on the World Triathlon website.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

“NWTC immediately made strong representations to Triathlon Ireland and Europe Triathlon and made clear in the strongest possible terms that it could not support their participation in the circumstances,” the organization said.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, athletes representing Israel will not be participating in the City of Derry Triathlon on Saturday…There will be no Israeli representation competing at this event.”

The NWTC said their stance was not “directed at anyone because of their religion or ethnicity,” but was a position “concerning representation of the State of Israel in international sport and the attempt to present normality on the international sporting stage while Palestinians continue to suffer.”

Advertisement

A statement from the Police Service of Northern Ireland said it “became aware of potential protest activity in relation to the event through social media.”

There have previously been protests against the southern Republic of Ireland’s upcoming games against Israel in European soccer’s Nations League but the fixtures are going ahead, albeit the republic’s October 4 “home” tie will be held behind closed doors at a neutral venue overseas.

Israel played their World Cup qualifiers in Hungary and are set to use a neutral venue for their Nations League match against Ireland on September 27.

Ireland’s federation had previously called on UEFA to suspend the Israel Football Association from UEFA competitions — in protest of Israel’s military action in Gaza. The Israel-Hamas war was sparked by the terrorist group’s attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.