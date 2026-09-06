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US envoys discussed ‘substantive plans’ with Putin for ending Ukraine war — White House

By AFP Today, 4:39 am
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US envoys discussed “substantive plans” for next steps toward ending Russia’s war in Ukraine during their meeting Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the White House says.

US President Donald Trump’s business partner Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner “discussed substantive plans for next steps, which will be announced in the coming weeks, and look forward to equally productive meetings tomorrow in Ukraine,” a White House official says in a statement to AFP.

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