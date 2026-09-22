Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Iran’s FM gave Witkoff Tehran’s conditions to reopen Strait of Hormuz – state media

By Reuters Today, 10:56 pm
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Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrives ahead of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, September 22, 2026. (AP/Stefan Jeremiah)
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrives ahead of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, September 22, 2026. (AP/Stefan Jeremiah)

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff today, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in a meeting during which Iran’s conditions to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz were conveyed to the US, according to Iran’s state media.

Conditions for reopening the strait include immediate lifting of the naval blockade, immediate release of frozen Iranian assets, and an end to the war across all “resistance” fronts, state media adds.

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