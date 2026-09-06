Zamir launches snap drill testing IDF’s readiness for ‘sudden, complex, multi-front’ scenario

Early this morning, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir launched a snap drill testing the functioning of the military’s top-level headquarters during a “sudden multi-front scenario.”

The IDF says the drill will “examine the alertness and readiness” of the headquarters, the readiness of standby forces, and “the ability to deal with a sudden, complex, multi-front, and large-scale event,” to better prepare the military for the upcoming Jewish holiday period.

The commanders of all the military’s commands, directorates, and wings were ordered to rush to their headquarters for the purpose of the drill. The exercise had been kept a secret until it was launched, with few officers being aware of it, including major generals, according to the IDF.

All of the IDF’s standby forces were also being activated as part of the exercise, including the deployment of one battalion by helicopters. The military warns that there will be increased movement of security forces and aircraft across the country today.

Zamir is observing the drill from the military’s main command center, as well as touring troops on the ground, the military says. Officers from the IDF Comptroller Unit are also carrying out examinations at the various headquarters.

The IDF says the drill is part of “an ongoing process aimed at strengthening the IDF’s foundations, and the operational fitness and readiness of all levels of troops and commanders.”

“As part of it, the implementation of operational plans is being drilled and examined alongside lessons learned from fighting in the various sectors and from the events of October 7,” the military adds.