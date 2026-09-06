Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 6, 2026

Kushner: Israeli government acting ‘a little irrational’ on Gaza due to next month’s election

By Jacob Magid Today, 9:47 pm
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

US President Donald Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff, left, and Jared Kushner arrive in Kyiv, Ukraine, September 6, 2026. (AP/Francisco Seco)
US President Donald Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff, left, and Jared Kushner arrive in Kyiv, Ukraine, September 6, 2026. (AP/Francisco Seco)

US special envoy Jared Kushner says next month’s Knesset election has made Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government act “a little irrational” when it comes to Gaza.

“I think we agree with the Israelis on the end state for Gaza,” Kushner says at a press appearance during a visit to Kyiv, where he was taking part in negotiations over the war.

“They just have crazy elections, and that makes them a little irrational in certain regards,” he adds.

The US has been trying to advance the Board of Peace’s plan to decommission the weapons of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza, to be paired with an Israeli withdrawal from the Strip.

However, Israel’s opposition to the plan has led to its stalling.

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