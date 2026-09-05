Border Police officer shot dead after opening fire at police in Netanya

An active-duty Border Police officer who reportedly suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder was shot dead by security forces on Saturday after opening fire at police officers in the central city of Netanya.

Police initially said officers had “neutralized” a gunman, and later identified him as Sgt. David Amrani, adding that “the circumstances of the incident are under investigation.”

No additional casualties were reported.

According to police, Amrani, 20, was a resident of Netanya, and enlisted for mandatory service in the Border Police in August 2024. Upon completing his training, he was assigned to serve in Hebron with the West Bank Border Police. Some eight months ago, he transferred to Company 39 of the West Bank Border Police.

Hebrew media reported that Amrani had been suffering from combat-related trauma.

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Footage of the incident circulating on social media showed Amrani carrying a long rifle through residential streets of Netanya. Gunfire could be heard in additional footage.

בהלה בנתניה: חשוד נוטרל לאחר שהסתובב עם נשק ארוך | צפו בתיעודים. מהמשטרה נמסר כי חשוד פתח בירי לעבר כוח משטרתי שהשיב באש ונטרל אותו, אין נפגעים @lee_ayash https://t.co/9FP0mDW9nB pic.twitter.com/TPobRRmrhP — i24NEWS (@i24NEWS_HE) September 5, 2026

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“This evening’s grave incident in Netanya requires a full and thorough investigation,” Idan Kleiman, chairman of the IDF Disabled Veterans Organization, was quoted by Channel 13 as saying. “Beyond the circumstances of the incident itself, this is another wake-up call for the State of Israel. It must not abandon the tens of thousands of male and female combat veterans who continue to grapple with the battle long after returning from the battlefield.”

He urged National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir “to immediately order a joint investigation by the IDF and Defense Ministry, thoroughly examine the circumstances of the incident and the assistance that was provided, and draw the necessary lessons to do everything possible to prevent the next such incident.”

Ohad Neimark, CEO of When the Strong Are Revealed, a nonprofit providing support to wounded and disabled veterans, also commented on the incident.

“I want to remind everyone that the complex reality in which we live requires heightened sensitivity toward IDF combat veterans, wounded soldiers and people coping with trauma,” he said. “Behavior that may sometimes appear inexplicable can conceal profound psychological distress.”

“In the war after the war, we all have a duty to roll up our sleeves and save those who fought for us,” he said.

Since Hamas’s October 7, 2023, onslaught triggered a multifront war, Israel has recorded a sharp rise in the number of security personnel suffering from PTSD and other psychological conditions.

In July, the Defense Ministry said that some 26,200 wounded IDF soldiers and security personnel had sought treatment from its Rehabilitation Department since the war began, with roughly 65 percent seeking help for psychological conditions, including PTSD, anxiety, depression and difficulties reintegrating into civilian life.