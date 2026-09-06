Report: Several global terror plots against Jews, Israelis foiled at last minute in past year

Israeli security agencies, at times working with international partners, have thwarted dozens of terror plots worldwide over the past year, including planned attacks against Israelis and Jews, Channel 12 reports.

Some of the plots were foiled just minutes before they were due to be carried out, according to the network.

While Iran and its terror proxy Hezbollah have been behind efforts to attack Israelis abroad, Hamas — another terror group backed by Iran — is increasingly attempting to mount attacks overseas as it struggles to operate in the West Bank and continues to observe the ceasefire in Gaza, the report says.

Israeli officials nonetheless continue to regard Iran as a principal global terror threat. A senior National Security Council official tells Channel 12 that Tehran has “significantly expanded” its organizations and infrastructure used to advance attacks abroad, describing the campaign as part of a “strategic doctrine.”

The report comes after the National Security Council warned Israelis traveling abroad to exercise heightened vigilance, saying the upcoming Jewish holiday period carries an elevated risk of attempted attacks.