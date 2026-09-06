Pardes Hanna school broken into, daubed with swastikas and a racial slur

Municipality condemns ‘expression of racism, hate and violence,’ days into school year; police investigating, with perpetrator and motive still unclear

By Noam Lehmann Today, 6:29 pm
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Swastikas sprayed during a break-in at Shvilim democratic school in Pardes Hanna on September 6, 2026. (Pardes Hanna Municipality)
Swastikas sprayed during a break-in at Shvilim democratic school in Pardes Hanna on September 6, 2026. (Pardes Hanna Municipality)

A school in Pardes Hanna was broken into and its art room daubed with swastikas, the municipality said on Sunday.

Photos shared by the municipality from the classroom in the Shvilim democratic school showed swastikas and an English-language racial slur spray-painted on desks, windows and walls overnight.

The school principal filed a police complaint, according to the municipality.

“We view gravely any expression of racism, hate and violence, and especially the use of Nazi symbols. This kind of act has no place in our school system and community,” the municipality said in a statement.

It vowed to continue “working with determination to preserve a place of learning that is safe, respectful and value-driven, and we will not show any tolerance for expressions of hatred, racism or violence of any kind.”

Officers from the Zichron Yaakov police station are investigating the break-in and vandalism, according to police.

A swastika and an English-language racial slur are daubed on a projector screen, after a break-in at Shvilim democratic school in Pardes Hanna on September 6, 2026. (Pardes Hanna Municipality)

“Upon receiving the report, officers from the station arrived at the school, gathered evidence and began conducting an investigation to trace the identity of the suspects and bring them to justice,” the Israel Police said.

As of midday Sunday, it was unclear who had committed the crime or why, according to Hebrew media.

The incident came several days after Israel’s school year began on September 1.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report. 

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