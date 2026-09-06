Pardes Hanna school broken into, daubed with swastikas and a racial slur

Swastikas sprayed during a break-in at Shvilim democratic school in Pardes Hanna on September 6, 2026. (Pardes Hanna Municipality)
A school in Pardes Hanna was broken into and its art room daubed with swastikas, the municipality said on Sunday.
Photos shared by the municipality from the classroom in the Shvilim democratic school showed swastikas and an English-language racial slur spray-painted on desks, windows and walls overnight.
The school principal filed a police complaint, according to the municipality.
“We view gravely any expression of racism, hate and violence, and especially the use of Nazi symbols. This kind of act has no place in our school system and community,” the municipality said in a statement.
It vowed to continue “working with determination to preserve a place of learning that is safe, respectful and value-driven, and we will not show any tolerance for expressions of hatred, racism or violence of any kind.”
Get The Times of Israel's Daily Editionby email and never miss our top stories
Officers from the Zichron Yaakov police station are investigating the break-in and vandalism, according to police.
“Upon receiving the report, officers from the station arrived at the school, gathered evidence and began conducting an investigation to trace the identity of the suspects and bring them to justice,” the Israel Police said.
As of midday Sunday, it was unclear who had committed the crime or why, according to Hebrew media.
Advertisement
The incident came several days after Israel’s school year began on September 1.
Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.
Help us report truthfully on social media
As a multimedia journalist, my job is to take the quality, fact-based journalism produced by The Times of Israel newsroom and make it accessible across every platform — from Instagram posts to podcasts to short-form videos.
This is how many, especially young people, consume news these days. But misinformation is rampant on social media. Our team at ToI produces accurate, responsible short-form reporting on Israel and the Jewish world.
If you believe in the importance of factual social media journalism, please consider joining our reader support group, The Times of Israel Community. Your financial support is essential to sustain responsible multimedia reporting.
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you, David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel