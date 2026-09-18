IDF bolstering forces on all fronts ahead of Yom Kippur

The Israeli military says it is bolstering forces on all fronts ahead of Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, at the orders of IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir.

Additional companies of troops will be deployed in the Northern, Southern, and Central commands, and a senior officer will be on duty in each sector during the holiday.

At the Home Front Command, a major general will be on duty at the command’s headquarters, and a district commander, normally a colonel, will be on duty in each district.

Meanwhile, the Air Force will be at a heightened level of readiness during Yom Kippur, including an increased number of armed aircraft.

The Navy, similarly, is increasing the number of missile boats at sea and is bolstering border patrol vessels.

Additional standby companies of troops are also being assigned to the various commands and branches of the military, to be deployed if necessary.

Zamir had already ordered a bolstering of troops across all fronts last month for the Jewish holiday season, saying that the entire IDF, “across all its branches, will remain on full, multi-front readiness during the holiday period” and that there will be no reduction in forces.