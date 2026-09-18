Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 18, 2026

Man arrested on suspicion of security offenses and contact with Lebanese foreign agent

Today, 10:11 am
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A man from the Arab town of Majd al-Krum in northern Israel has been arrested on suspicion of security offenses and contact with a foreign agent, the Israel Police and Shin Bet say in a joint statement.

The suspect, 32, was arrested recently following a joint investigation by the police’s Lahav 433 major crimes unit and the Shin Bet security agency, the statement says.

He is suspected of being in contact with a foreign agent from Lebanon and carrying out security-related tasks on her behalf with full knowledge of who he was dealing with.

The statement adds that the Lebanese agent attempted to financially compensate him for his work by purchasing products in Israel and having them sent to him.

An indictment is expected to be filed on Sunday at the Haifa District Court.

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