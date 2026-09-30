Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Israeli carrier Arkia says it’s gearing up to resume Dubai route following flydubai attempted hijacking

By Sharon Wrobel Today, 11:34 pm
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Sharon Wrobel is a tech reporter for The Times of Israel

Israeli carrier Arkia says it is gearing up to resume flight operations on the Tel Aviv-Dubai route.

Arkia will start operations with two daily direct flights on the route as soon as operational and logistical conditions are met.

The resumption of operations is subject to obtaining all necessary approvals from state and security authorities, Arkia says.

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