Israeli carrier Arkia says it’s gearing up to resume Dubai route following flydubai attempted hijacking
Sharon Wrobel is a tech reporter for The Times of Israel
Israeli carrier Arkia says it is gearing up to resume flight operations on the Tel Aviv-Dubai route.
Arkia will start operations with two daily direct flights on the route as soon as operational and logistical conditions are met.
The resumption of operations is subject to obtaining all necessary approvals from state and security authorities, Arkia says.
More from today’s Liveblog:
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here