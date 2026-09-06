Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after brother found in underground trash can

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of his brother, who was found in an underground trash can in Jerusalem, police say.

The victim was taken to hospital in moderate condition after he was rescued in the Gilo neighborhood.

Video shows a crane lifting the trash can from its position, which has an underground compartment to increase its storage area.

מתמודד נפש בן 28 נעצר בחשד לניסיון רצח לאחר שהשליך את אחיו לפח מוטמן בירושלים. האח, גם הוא מתמודד נפש, חולץ ופונה במצב בינוני לבית החולים | תיעוד החילוץ@VeredPelman (צילום: כבאות והצלה לישראל) pic.twitter.com/9g61DguHOL — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 6, 2026

Police say that after an initial investigation raised suspicions that the victim’s brother was responsible, the 28-year-old was arrested and taken for questioning.

He will appear in court later today for a hearing on his detention.