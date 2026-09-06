Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 6, 2026

Zamir says IDF in ‘tense and volatile period’ ahead of Jewish holidays

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 2:51 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zair is seen at the IDF's main command center, September 6, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zair is seen at the IDF's main command center, September 6, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zair says the military is in a “tense and volatile period across all sectors,” ahead of the upcoming Jewish holiday season.

The remarks were made by Zamir during an assessment with the military’s top brass amid a snap drill that was launched this morning.

“We are in a tense and volatile period across all sectors, and are preparing for the upcoming holiday period. We continue to draw lessons, and as I have defined it, the baseline posture of the entire IDF is readiness for a surprise attack,” he says, according to remarks published by the army.

The drill launched by Zamir early this morning is aimed at testing the functioning of the military’s top-level headquarters during a “sudden multifront scenario.”

“The exercise constitutes a significant part of the IDF’s preparations for the upcoming holiday period,” Zamir says during the assessment.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.