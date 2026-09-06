Zamir says IDF in ‘tense and volatile period’ ahead of Jewish holidays

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zair says the military is in a “tense and volatile period across all sectors,” ahead of the upcoming Jewish holiday season.

The remarks were made by Zamir during an assessment with the military’s top brass amid a snap drill that was launched this morning.

“We are in a tense and volatile period across all sectors, and are preparing for the upcoming holiday period. We continue to draw lessons, and as I have defined it, the baseline posture of the entire IDF is readiness for a surprise attack,” he says, according to remarks published by the army.

The drill launched by Zamir early this morning is aimed at testing the functioning of the military’s top-level headquarters during a “sudden multifront scenario.”

“The exercise constitutes a significant part of the IDF’s preparations for the upcoming holiday period,” Zamir says during the assessment.