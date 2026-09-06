Zamir says IDF in ‘tense and volatile period’ ahead of Jewish holidays
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zair says the military is in a “tense and volatile period across all sectors,” ahead of the upcoming Jewish holiday season.
The remarks were made by Zamir during an assessment with the military’s top brass amid a snap drill that was launched this morning.
“We are in a tense and volatile period across all sectors, and are preparing for the upcoming holiday period. We continue to draw lessons, and as I have defined it, the baseline posture of the entire IDF is readiness for a surprise attack,” he says, according to remarks published by the army.
The drill launched by Zamir early this morning is aimed at testing the functioning of the military’s top-level headquarters during a “sudden multifront scenario.”
“The exercise constitutes a significant part of the IDF’s preparations for the upcoming holiday period,” Zamir says during the assessment.
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