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2 London apartments thought to be owned by Khamenei near the Israeli Embassy go up for sale

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Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Iran's slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, attends a demonstration to mark Jerusalem Day in Tehran, May 31, 2019. (Saeid Zareian/DPA/Reuters); Israel’s UK Embassy in Kensington, west London, March 23, 2010. (AP/Lefteris Pitarakis)
Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Iran's slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, attends a demonstration to mark Jerusalem Day in Tehran, May 31, 2019. (Saeid Zareian/DPA/Reuters); Israel’s UK Embassy in Kensington, west London, March 23, 2010. (AP/Lefteris Pitarakis)

Two apartments thought to be owned by Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and located close to the Israeli embassy in London have been put on the market, the Sunday Times reports.

The two apartments, acquired through various intermediaries in 2014 and 2016, are located on the sixth and seventh floors of a building on the same street as the embassy, Palace Green in Kensington, British media reported earlier this year.

At the time, the Daily Mail quoted a terrorism and security specialist saying that the location of the apartments means “Iran owns the view into the back of the Israeli Embassy from less than 50 meters away.”

The Sunday Times says the apartments have been put up for sale after Iranian banker Ali Ansari, accused of being a frontman for Khamenei, was placed under sanctions.

The report says Ansari recently defaulted on the mortgages, so the British government decided the properties should be sold.

The report says the apartments at 3a Palace Green, close to Kensington Palace Gardens, have servants’ quarters and private roof terraces.

One of the apartments was bought for £19 million (approximately $25.6 million) in 2016, but is now on the market for £12 million (approximately $16.2 million). The second apartment was bought in 2014 for £16.75 million (approximately $22.6 million) but does not have a public listing, so the sale price is unknown.

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