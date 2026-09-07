Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 7, 2026

IDF says it struck Hamas sites in Gaza overnight in response to attack on military vehicle

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 7:43 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The IDF says it struck Hamas sites in the Gaza Strip overnight in response to an explosive device that hit a military vehicle yesterday.

The bomb planted by Hamas that struck an engineering vehicle operating on the Israeli side of the “Yellow Line” in the Strip’s north caused no injuries, according to the military.

The IDF says the incident was a “blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement by the Hamas terror organization.”

In response, several Hamas infrastructure sites used by the terror group to advance attacks were struck overnight, the military adds.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.