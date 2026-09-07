IDF says it struck Hamas sites in Gaza overnight in response to attack on military vehicle

The IDF says it struck Hamas sites in the Gaza Strip overnight in response to an explosive device that hit a military vehicle yesterday.

The bomb planted by Hamas that struck an engineering vehicle operating on the Israeli side of the “Yellow Line” in the Strip’s north caused no injuries, according to the military.

The IDF says the incident was a “blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement by the Hamas terror organization.”

In response, several Hamas infrastructure sites used by the terror group to advance attacks were struck overnight, the military adds.