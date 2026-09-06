Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 6, 2026

Naftali Bennett unveils opposition B’Yachad party’s slate, tapping former senior officials and reservists

By Tal Schneider Today, 4:09 pm
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Tal Schneider is a Political Correspondent at The Times of Israel

The B'Yachad party's top 10 Knesset candidates, in order: Top row (left to right): Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid, Keren Terner, Meirav Ben Ari, Liran Avisar Ben-Horin. Bottom row (left to right): Noam Tibon, Michal Negri, Eitan Ginzburg, Merav Cohen, Yonatan Shalev. (Screenshot/Channel 12, Yahav Trudler, Courtesy Finance Ministry, Miriam Alster/FLASH90, Yonatan Sindel/Flash90, Courtesy of the Together party, Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90, Courtesy Bennett 2026, Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90). (Screenshot/Channel 12, Yahav Trudler, Courtesy Finance Ministry, Miriam Alster/FLASH90, Yonatan Sindel/Flash90, Courtesy of the Together party, Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90, Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90, Courtesy Bennett 2026)
The B'Yachad party's top 10 Knesset candidates, in order: Top row (left to right): Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid, Keren Terner, Meirav Ben Ari, Liran Avisar Ben-Horin. Bottom row (left to right): Noam Tibon, Michal Negri, Eitan Ginzburg, Merav Cohen, Yonatan Shalev. (Screenshot/Channel 12, Yahav Trudler, Courtesy Finance Ministry, Miriam Alster/FLASH90, Yonatan Sindel/Flash90, Courtesy of the Together party, Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90, Courtesy Bennett 2026, Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90). (Screenshot/Channel 12, Yahav Trudler, Courtesy Finance Ministry, Miriam Alster/FLASH90, Yonatan Sindel/Flash90, Courtesy of the Together party, Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90, Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90, Courtesy Bennett 2026)

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett unveils his slate of candidates who will run with B’Yachad, the party he founded with Opposition Leader Yair Lapid in an effort to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

B’Yachad incorporates Lapid’s centrist Yesh Atid party, which unveiled its own candidates yesterday.

Among Bennett’s top candidates are Keren Terner, an economist by training who previously served as director general of both the Finance and Transportation ministries, and Liran Avisar Ben-Horin, a former director general of the Communications Ministry.

They’re followed by former Ra’anana Municipality director general Michal Negri, former Blue and White lawmaker Eitan Ginzburg, and Yonatan Shalev, a 23-year-old military reservist activist.

Bennett’s candidates will alternate with Lapid’s on the list, which is projected to win about 12 to 15 seats in next month’s election, a result that would make it the Knesset’s third-biggest party.

Bennett will lead the joint slate, with Lapid in second place, followed by Terner, Yesh Atid MK Meirav Ben Ari, Avisar Ben-Horin and former IDF general Noam Tibon, according to Channel 12. The next six will be Negri, Ginzburg, Yesh Atid MK Merav Cohen, Shalev, Bruria Naim Arman and Yesh Atid MK Ram Ben Barak.

The full slate will be introduced at an event this evening, ahead of a Tuesday deadline for parties to finalize their candidate rosters.

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