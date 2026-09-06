Naftali Bennett unveils opposition B’Yachad party’s slate, tapping former senior officials and reservists

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett unveils his slate of candidates who will run with B’Yachad, the party he founded with Opposition Leader Yair Lapid in an effort to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

B’Yachad incorporates Lapid’s centrist Yesh Atid party, which unveiled its own candidates yesterday.

Among Bennett’s top candidates are Keren Terner, an economist by training who previously served as director general of both the Finance and Transportation ministries, and Liran Avisar Ben-Horin, a former director general of the Communications Ministry.

They’re followed by former Ra’anana Municipality director general Michal Negri, former Blue and White lawmaker Eitan Ginzburg, and Yonatan Shalev, a 23-year-old military reservist activist.

Bennett’s candidates will alternate with Lapid’s on the list, which is projected to win about 12 to 15 seats in next month’s election, a result that would make it the Knesset’s third-biggest party.

Bennett will lead the joint slate, with Lapid in second place, followed by Terner, Yesh Atid MK Meirav Ben Ari, Avisar Ben-Horin and former IDF general Noam Tibon, according to Channel 12. The next six will be Negri, Ginzburg, Yesh Atid MK Merav Cohen, Shalev, Bruria Naim Arman and Yesh Atid MK Ram Ben Barak.

The full slate will be introduced at an event this evening, ahead of a Tuesday deadline for parties to finalize their candidate rosters.