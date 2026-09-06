Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 6, 2026

Israeli security forces to conduct large, pre-planned drill in Eilat area tomorrow

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 10:14 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Israeli security forces will conduct a large-scale, pre-planned drill in the southernmost city of Eilat and the surrounding area tomorrow, the military and police announce.

As part of the drill, security forces, aircraft, and vessels will be more heavily present in the area.

The IDF and Israel Police say that as part of the exercise, security forces will “practice a variety of complex extreme scenarios in the air, at sea and on land, with an emphasis on protecting communities and the Eilat city area.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.