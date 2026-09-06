Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 6, 2026
Israeli security forces to conduct large, pre-planned drill in Eilat area tomorrow
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Israeli security forces will conduct a large-scale, pre-planned drill in the southernmost city of Eilat and the surrounding area tomorrow, the military and police announce.
As part of the drill, security forces, aircraft, and vessels will be more heavily present in the area.
The IDF and Israel Police say that as part of the exercise, security forces will “practice a variety of complex extreme scenarios in the air, at sea and on land, with an emphasis on protecting communities and the Eilat city area.”
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here