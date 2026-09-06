Israeli security forces to conduct large, pre-planned drill in Eilat area tomorrow

Israeli security forces will conduct a large-scale, pre-planned drill in the southernmost city of Eilat and the surrounding area tomorrow, the military and police announce.

As part of the drill, security forces, aircraft, and vessels will be more heavily present in the area.

The IDF and Israel Police say that as part of the exercise, security forces will “practice a variety of complex extreme scenarios in the air, at sea and on land, with an emphasis on protecting communities and the Eilat city area.”