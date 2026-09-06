Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 6, 2026

IDF issues ‘urgent’ evacuation warning for south Lebanon’s Arab Salim ahead of strike on Hezbollah

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 7:11 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The IDF issues an “urgent warning” to residents of the southern Lebanon town of Arab Salim ahead of an airstrike against Hezbollah.

The evacuation warning applies to one building in the town and the surrounding area, and it comes “following the blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement by the Hezbollah terror organization, after it launched an explosive-laden drone toward IDF troops,” says Lt. Col. Ella Waweya, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokeswoman.

Residents are instructed to evacuate at least 300 meters from the building that the military says belongs to Hezbollah.

The warning comes amid other airstrikes in southern Lebanon this morning, however evacuation warnings have become somewhat rare — the last one was a month ago.

The IDF said earlier it was striking Hezbollah sites in response to the drone attack on troops operating in the Ali Taher Ridge area.

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