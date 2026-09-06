Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 6, 2026

IDF striking targets in southern Lebanon after Hezbollah launches explosive drones at troops

Today, 6:24 am
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The IDF says it is striking targets in southern Lebanon after Hezbollah launched two explosive drones at troops a short while ago.

One of the drones launched by the terror group was shot down, the IDF says, adding that no soldiers were injured in the incident.

“This constitutes a blatant violation [of the ceasefire] by the Hezbollah terror organization,” the IDF says in a statement.

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