Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 6, 2026
IDF striking targets in southern Lebanon after Hezbollah launches explosive drones at troops
The IDF says it is striking targets in southern Lebanon after Hezbollah launched two explosive drones at troops a short while ago.
One of the drones launched by the terror group was shot down, the IDF says, adding that no soldiers were injured in the incident.
“This constitutes a blatant violation [of the ceasefire] by the Hezbollah terror organization,” the IDF says in a statement.
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