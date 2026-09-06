Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 6, 2026

Report: Israir to launch direct TLV-NYC route next week, run 3 flights weekly starting at $1,900 per ticket

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An Israir flight takes off from Ben Gurion International Airport, outside of Tel Aviv, August 25, 2024. (Yossi Aloni/ Flash90/ File)
An Israir flight takes off from Ben Gurion International Airport, outside of Tel Aviv, August 25, 2024. (Yossi Aloni/ Flash90/ File)

The Israeli budget carrier Israir will begin direct flights between Tel Aviv and New York City on September 15, joining the flagship El Al and the budget airline Arkia, Channel 12 reports.

The launch of the route between Ben Gurion Airport and New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport comes at a time when flights between the US and Israel have become scarce and expensive due to waves of cancellations amid the wars in Gaza and Iran.

According to the report, Israir will begin by offering three flights per week between the destinations and will ramp up to daily flights by the end of October.

The flights will initially cost $950 for a one-way ticket and $1,900 for a round trip, a figure expected to fall to $1,600 by the end of the Jewish holiday season in mid-October, Channel 12 reports.

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