Two settlers, including IDF soldier, detained on suspicion of taking part in Qusra attack

Two West Bank settlers, including an 18-year-old IDF soldier from the Jordan Valley, were arrested today on suspicion of taking part in the attack in Qusra on August 29, police say, weeks into a siege by settlers on several homes in the Nablus-area Palestinian town.
The attack saw settlers seize a Palestinian home with a family inside.
Officers who searched the car of one of the suspects, a 19-year-old from the northern West Bank, found a knife, a switchblade and tear gas, according to police.
The two suspects were arrested by police in cooperation with the Shin Bet, and the military police also took part in the arrest of the soldier, police say.
Both suspects were taken for interrogation and will later be brought before a judge to have their detention extended, according to police.
Meanwhile, another suspect in the Qusra attack who was arrested on Thursday will also be brought before a judge tomorrow to have his detention extended, police add.
“The joint investigative team of police and the Shin Bet is continuing efforts to gather evidence and take testimonies to locate and arrest everyone who took part in this serious incident,” police say.
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