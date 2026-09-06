Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 6, 2026
3 reported killed in Israeli strike in south Lebanon
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Lebanese media reports three dead in an Israeli strike in the Nabatieh area of southern Lebanon a short while ago.
There is no immediate comment from the IDF on the strike.
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