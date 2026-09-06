IDF announces probe of troops who appeared to eject Palestinian man from vehicle

The IDF says it is investigating troops who allegedly ejected a Palestinian man out of the back of a military vehicle in the West Bank over the weekend.

The Saturday footage from al-Mughayyir showed an IDF “David” vehicle closing its rear door after the Palestinian man had apparently dropped out of it. The man is seen lying on the ground as the army vehicle drives off.

In response to the footage, the army says that “the conduct of the troops toward the suspect and the person recorded in the video is being investigated.”

The IDF says that troops were in the village following reports of a suspected explosive device and a stone barrier placed on a road.

שבת קודש.

אל-מוע'ייר, נפת רמאללה ואל-בירה. אחרי שעוכב, נחקר והוכה – חיילים השליכו פלסטיני מרכב צבאי והמשיכו לדרכם.

​

ואל תטרידו את "טובי בנינו" בשאלות על מוסר, קוד אתי או שבועת הרופא. pic.twitter.com/J6gOr5WdkC — מסתכלים לכיבוש בעיניים (@Mistaclim) September 5, 2026