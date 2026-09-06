Witkoff, Kushner set for talks in Kyiv after meeting with Putin in Moscow

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are set to arrive in Kyiv in their first visit to the Ukrainian capital as part of a renewed push for peace in Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The visit by the emissaries follows a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow yesterday. The visits by Witkoff and Kushner, who is also US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, are an attempt to revive peace talks during escalating aerial attacks by both sides.

The air war between Russia and Ukraine has intensified as troops have struggled to make progress along the 1,250-kilometer (775-mile) front line. Russia has recently been using fast-flying, jet-powered drones, and the recurring wail of air-raid sirens has become part of daily life in Kyiv.

Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to pause strikes on each other’s capitals while the talks take place.