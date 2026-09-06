Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 6, 2026

Witkoff, Kushner set for talks in Kyiv after meeting with Putin in Moscow

By AP Today, 11:35 am
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US President Donald Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff, right, and Jared Kushner wait to attend the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Senate Palace of the Kremlin in Moscow, on September 5, 2026. (Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
US President Donald Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff, right, and Jared Kushner wait to attend the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Senate Palace of the Kremlin in Moscow, on September 5, 2026. (Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are set to arrive in Kyiv in their first visit to the Ukrainian capital as part of a renewed push for peace in Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The visit by the emissaries follows a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow yesterday. The visits by Witkoff and Kushner, who is also US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, are an attempt to revive peace talks during escalating aerial attacks by both sides.

The air war between Russia and Ukraine has intensified as troops have struggled to make progress along the 1,250-kilometer (775-mile) front line. Russia has recently been using fast-flying, jet-powered drones, and the recurring wail of air-raid sirens has become part of daily life in Kyiv.

Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to pause strikes on each other’s capitals while the talks take place.

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