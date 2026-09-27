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IDF to ban most Palestinian workers from settlements during Sukkot, Katz says

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 10:56 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

View of the new Israeli settlement of Ma’ale Arugot in Gush Etzion, in the West Bank, September 3, 2026. (Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90)
View of the new Israeli settlement of Ma’ale Arugot in Gush Etzion, in the West Bank, September 3, 2026. (Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90)

Defense Minister Israel Katz says he has instructed the military to impose a “general closure” on the West Bank, preventing Palestinian laborers from entering settlements.

Katz says that the IDF recommended the move, amid heightened tensions in the territory.

“As part of the directive, Palestinian workers will not be permitted to enter communities in Judea and Samaria during the Sukkot holiday,” the defense minister says, using the biblical term for the West Bank.

The holiday ends with Simchat Torah on Saturday.

Still, Katz says that “essential workers” will be permitted to enter industrial zones in the West Bank, “in accordance with the security guidelines of the IDF Central Command.”

Other exceptions may be given in accordance with “the state’s commitments to the High Court of Justice,” Katz adds.

According to data from last year, some 9,000 Palestinians have permits to work in settlements or nearby industrial zones.

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