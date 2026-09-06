Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 6, 2026

Tropper merges party with Eisenkot’s Yashar, will be placed 6th; Shira Shapira, bereaved mom of Aner, to be No. 10

By Ariela Karmel and ToI Staff Today, 8:07 pm
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Yashar chair Gadi Eisenkot (center) along with Zionist Home leader Chili Tropper (second from right) and candidates Shira Shapira, Elyasaf Peretz and Shlomi Yehiav, in a photo published on September 6, 2026, following a political merger. Chili Tropper (L) and Yashar chair Gadi Eisenkot (R) in a photo published on September 6, 2026, following the merger of Tropper's Zionist Home party into Eisenkot's Yashar. (Yahav Trodler/Yashar)
Yashar chair Gadi Eisenkot (center) along with Zionist Home leader Chili Tropper (second from right) and candidates Shira Shapira, Elyasaf Peretz and Shlomi Yehiav, in a photo published on September 6, 2026, following a political merger. Chili Tropper (L) and Yashar chair Gadi Eisenkot (R) in a photo published on September 6, 2026, following the merger of Tropper's Zionist Home party into Eisenkot's Yashar. (Yahav Trodler/Yashar)

Zionist Home chair Chili Tropper folds his party into election frontrunner Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party, after terminating his short-lived alliance with Yoaz Hendel’s Reservists party.

The move comes two days before the deadline for parties to submit their candidate lists for the October 27 election.

Tropper will now be placed in the sixth spot on the Yashar Knesset slate, while his Zionist Home colleagues, bereaved family members Shira Shapira and Elyasaf Peretz, will receive realistic spots further down the list.

According to Channel 12, Shapira is expected to be placed 10th on the list, and Peretz will be placed either in the 20th or 21st spot. Shapira’s son, Aner, 22, was killed after defending people hiding from terrorists throwing grenades into a bomb shelter during the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, onslaught.

The alliance will be a complete merger rather than a technical agreement, meaning Tropper will not be able to split his faction off from Yashar once elected.

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