Tropper merges party with Eisenkot’s Yashar, will be placed 6th; Shira Shapira, bereaved mom of Aner, to be No. 10

Zionist Home chair Chili Tropper folds his party into election frontrunner Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party, after terminating his short-lived alliance with Yoaz Hendel’s Reservists party.

The move comes two days before the deadline for parties to submit their candidate lists for the October 27 election.

Tropper will now be placed in the sixth spot on the Yashar Knesset slate, while his Zionist Home colleagues, bereaved family members Shira Shapira and Elyasaf Peretz, will receive realistic spots further down the list.

According to Channel 12, Shapira is expected to be placed 10th on the list, and Peretz will be placed either in the 20th or 21st spot. Shapira’s son, Aner, 22, was killed after defending people hiding from terrorists throwing grenades into a bomb shelter during the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, onslaught.

The alliance will be a complete merger rather than a technical agreement, meaning Tropper will not be able to split his faction off from Yashar once elected.