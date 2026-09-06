Poll shows pro-Netanyahu bloc leading — but far from a majority

A new poll by the Kan public broadcaster shows the bloc of parties supporting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leading against his opponents — a stark shift after months of polls that showed the premier’s camp trailing.
But the poll still indicates that both blocs would be far from winning a 61-seat majority in the Knesset, with no apparent path to get there.
The poll shows the premier’s bloc with 52, while the opposition bloc would win 51. Arab parties would win 13 in total, while a non-aligned party would win the remaining four.
The opposition Yashar party leads with 23 seats, while Netanyahu’s Likud would win 20.
The poll is released shortly after the center-right politician Yoaz Hendel joins forces with economist Yaron Zelekha in a new party, two days ahead of the deadline for parties to submit their final lists of candidates in the October 27 election.
Hendel and Zelekha are considered swing votes that could align either with Netanyahu or his opponents. The poll shows the Hendel-Zelekha party squeaking into the Knesset with four seats.
Two new pro-Netanyahu slates also make it in, according to the poll: Ofer Winter’s People of Israel with four seats, and the merger between the far-right Religious Zionism and Zehut parties, with six.
Even if the Hendel-Zelekha party were to join one of the blocs, both would still be short of a majority.
The poll was taken today by the Kantar polling firm, with 551 respondents and a 4.2% margin of error.
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