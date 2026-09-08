Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 8, 2026
Rubio warns more Iranian oil tankers will be sank if attacks on US warships continue
Secretary of State Marco Rubio warns Iran that the US will continue to strike Iranian oil tankers in retaliation for attempted attacks on US warships.
“Iran continues to try to hit US naval ships, and for every time they do that or try to do that, they’re going to lose tankers,” Rubio tells reporters during a visit to Colombia.
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