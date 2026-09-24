Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 24, 2026

Government reblurs maps showing military sites in Gaza

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 6:11 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The Israeli government’s public mapping site, govmap, has partially re-blurred the sections of the northern Gaza Strip that were uncensored recently.

The imagery in northern Gaza on govmap.gov.il, revealing military sites, still appears to be the same high-resolution aerial footage as before. However, upon zooming in, a blur is now applied to the imagery.

A representative of govmap told The Times of Israel yesterday that all of the site’s imagery is published “in accordance with relevant guidelines and approvals,” but that the site will “examine it with the authorized authorities” following the inquiry.

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