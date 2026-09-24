Israel’s consul general in NY greets Netanyahu on tarmac

Footage released by the Prime Minister’s Office shows Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara descending the stairs from his official plane, Wing of Zion, after it landed at Stewart International Airport north of New York City.

They are met by Israel’s Consul General in New York Ofir Akunis and IDF and US military personnel.

Israel’s Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter is back in Israel after his son Neria was seriously injured in a Palestinian ramming attack in the West Bank yesterday.

Netanyahu is expected to arrive at the United Nations shortly ahead of his address, scheduled for 2 p.m. local time (9 p.m. Israel time).