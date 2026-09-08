Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 8, 2026

US says it destroyed 5 Iranian oil tankers after ballistic missiles fired at warship

Today, 1:21 am
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US Central Command confirms striking Iranian oil tankers in response to the Islamic Republic twice targeting an American Navy warship with ballistic missiles in previous days, saying it destroyed five ships in Iran’s so-called shadow fleet.

A statement from CENTCOM says the targeted US Navy vessel “successfully evaded the attempted Iranian attacks and continued to patrol regional waters. No American personnel were harmed.”

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