US says it destroyed 5 Iranian oil tankers after ballistic missiles fired at warship

US Central Command confirms striking Iranian oil tankers in response to the Islamic Republic twice targeting an American Navy warship with ballistic missiles in previous days, saying it destroyed five ships in Iran’s so-called shadow fleet.

A statement from CENTCOM says the targeted US Navy vessel “successfully evaded the attempted Iranian attacks and continued to patrol regional waters. No American personnel were harmed.”

CENTCOM forces destroyed five Iranian crude oil carriers, Sept. 8, after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted a U.S. Navy warship with ballistic missiles twice over the past two days. The U.S. warship successfully evaded the attempted Iranian attacks and… pic.twitter.com/Gi8a2tloN1 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 8, 2026