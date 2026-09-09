Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Trump cheers ‘really big night’ for Germany’s far-right AfD in state election

By Reuters Today, 3:17 am
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US President Donald Trump hails what he calls a “really big” victory by Germany’s far-right movement after the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party scored a dramatic upset in state elections.

“Wow! The Populist Party in Germany just had a really big night,” Trump posts on his Truth Social platform before going on to bash the country’s “absolutely horrible Immigration rules” — rules that are also decried by the pro-Trump AfD party, which won in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt.

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