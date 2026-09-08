Jordan reports no casualties after Iranian missile attack, says most projectiles were downed
Jordan’s air-defense systems have destroyed 18 of 20 ballistic missiles originating from Iranian territory, the state news agency reports, citing the armed forces.
Two missiles fell in unpopulated areas and there are no casualties, the news agency reports the military as saying.
Monitoring and assessment operations were continuing, the agency reports.
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