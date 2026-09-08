Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Jordan reports no casualties after Iranian missile attack, says most projectiles were downed

By Reuters Today, 2:57 am
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Jordan’s air-defense systems have destroyed 18 of 20 ballistic missiles originating from Iranian territory, the state news agency reports, citing the armed forces.

Two missiles fell in unpopulated areas and there are no casualties, the news agency reports the military as saying.

Monitoring and assessment operations were continuing, the agency reports.

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