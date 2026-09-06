Police chief reportedly makes senior appointments despite Ben Gvir’s election freeze

Police Commissioner Daniel Levy has gone ahead with the first round of senior appointments in the force despite National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s directive earlier today to hold off on them until after the October 27 election, Hebrew media outlets report.

Ben Gvir reportedly issued the directive after a deal he and Levy reached on the matter fell through because Ben Gvir was opposed to Levy’s planned appointment of perceived allies of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, including Assistant Commissioner Tamar Liberty for the role of deputy police legal adviser.

Nonetheless, the Ynet news site reports that Liberty’s appointment is one that Levy approved tonight.

In response to reports on the appointments, Ben Gvir’s office reiterates that “there will be no appointments before the election, other than extraordinary cases,” which the minister will approve on a case-by-case basis “after the rationales are presented by the Commissioner.”

Ben Gvir’s statement refers to tonight’s reported appointments as merely “recommendations for appointments in the police.”