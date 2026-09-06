Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 6, 2026
Iran’s response to US strikes on tankers will be ‘more painful,’ parliament speaker says
The US should understand that the rules of the game in war against Iran have changed “before it is too late,” says Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, a day after the US struck several Iranian tankers in the Gulf.
“From now on, any attack against Iran’s interests and security will receive a faster, heavier and more painful response,” he says in a speech published on his Telegram channel.
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