Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 6, 2026

Iran’s response to US strikes on tankers will be ‘more painful,’ parliament speaker says

By Reuters Today, 12:36 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf gives a press conference at an event marking 40 days since the burial of the late Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, at Imam Hassan al-Mujtaba Mosque in Iraq’s central holy shrine city of Karbala on August 20, 2026. (Karar Jabbar/AFP)
Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf gives a press conference at an event marking 40 days since the burial of the late Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, at Imam Hassan al-Mujtaba Mosque in Iraq’s central holy shrine city of Karbala on August 20, 2026. (Karar Jabbar/AFP)

The US should understand that the rules of the game in war against Iran have changed “before it is too late,” says Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, a day after the US struck several Iranian tankers in the Gulf.

“From now on, any attack against Iran’s interests and security will receive a faster, heavier and more painful response,” he says in a speech published on his Telegram channel.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.