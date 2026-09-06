Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 6, 2026

Court extends detention of man suspected of lacing baby food with sedatives

By Noam Lehmann Today, 12:07 pm
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The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court extends the detention of a man suspected of lacing baby food with sedatives in Jerusalem supermarkets, according to police.

The suspect’s custody was extended until Wednesday, police say.

The man, a resident of southern Israel in his 40s, was arrested last week, and the court ordered that he be kept in custody.

Several infants were hospitalized with symptoms of benzodiazepine poisoning in June after consuming baby food bought in Jerusalem.

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