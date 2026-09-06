Ben Gvir, police chief reportedly cut deal to make senior appointments before election

Police Chief Commissioner Daniel Levy has agreed to National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s demand to make senior appointments before the October 27 election, Hebrew media reports.

Levy’s decision comes two weeks after he reportedly told top police brass that he would hold off on the appointments until after the election to avoid the impression that Ben Gvir was pressuring him, according to i24 and Haaretz.

But in recent days, Levy and Ben Gvir reached a deal to promote their respective preferred candidates as soon as this week, Haaretz reports.

The newspaper cites an unnamed senior police official as saying Levy “made an about-face” and Ben Gvir “wants to show at all costs that he controls police, specifically now, before the election.”

Despite seeking to make the appointments this week, Ben Gvir has not given Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara the notice required by the High Court, Haaretz says.

The court, ruling on petitions against Ben Gvir’s alleged interference in police, had in April ordered the minister to give seven days’ notice before making appointments to any position with the rank of at least commissioner, police’s second-highest rank, and to sensitive positions with the rank of at least chief superintendent, police’s fifth-highest rank.

The directives cited the need to ensure that the public service keeps functioning and that senior appointments aren’t abused for electoral gain.

Nonetheless, top police brass are set to convene today to discuss appointments of officers to positions that carry the rank of assistant commissioner, police’s third-highest rank, according to police sources cited by i24.

According to Haaretz, at least seven officers are expected to be promoted to assistant commissioner roles.

They reportedly include Jerusalem’s Old City police chief, Commander Dvir Tamim, who has facilitated Jewish prayer atop the Temple Mount in violation of the delicate status quo arrangement that bans non-Muslim prayer at the holy site, Haaretz reports.

Tamim is expected to become head of police in central Israel’s Sharon Region, replacing Assistant Commissioner Eli Pinto, who was ousted amid accusations that he mishandled the investigation into the murder of 21-year-old Yemanu Zeleka in Petah Tikva on Independence Day, in April.

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Meanwhile, Haaretz reports, Levy wants to promote police’s current controversial spokesperson, Commander Aryeh Doron, to head the Spokesperson’s Division instead of Assistant Commissioner Lior Abudraham, who is retiring amid an investigation against him for alleged sexual harassment.

Levy also reportedly seeks to promote Commissioner Yehiel Bohadana, head of police’s Coastal District, to the role of deputy police chief, Haaretz says, adding that Bohadana has relatively little experience in senior roles.

Under Baharav-Miara’s directives, the promotion of Bohadana in an election period requires special approval from the attorney general because he holds the rank of commissioner.

Haaretz says the promotion of Doron would also require Baharav-Miara’s extraordinary approval because the officer’s new job would put him on the police’s General Staff.