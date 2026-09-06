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Ditched by partner, center-right Hendel joins forces with economist Yaron Zelekha

Today, 6:26 pm
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Prof. Yaron Zelekha, head of the New Economic Party, seen at an election campaign event focused on the cost of groceries, at Hacarmel market in Tel Aviv on March 9, 2021. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)
Prof. Yaron Zelekha, head of the New Economic Party, seen at an election campaign event focused on the cost of groceries, at Hacarmel market in Tel Aviv on March 9, 2021. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

Center-right politician Yoaz Hendel will embark on a joint run for the Knesset with economist Yaron Zelekha, the pair announce, as Hendel’s former partner Chili Tropper announces that he is joining frontrunner Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party.

The game of political musical chairs is taking place two days before the final deadline for parties to submit their final slates ahead of the October 27 election.

Hendel and Tropper had united earlier this year as the heads of a centrist party, though polls had consistently shown it falling short of entering the Knesset.

Zelekha, a former Finance Ministry official, has in the past founded parties focused on economics that have likewise not made it into the Knesset.

He promises to “fight tycoons and the cost of living,” as well as pledging to advance “full universal service,” a reference to military and national service.

 

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