Gas prices to fall at midnight

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich signs off on a cut to excise tax, days after the move was given the go-ahead by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

The price, set by the government, will now be NIS 7.75 per liter, equivalent to $9.70 per gallon. The move will come into effect midnight Sunday-Monday.

There had been speculation that Baharav-Miara would nix the reduction by deeming it a case of improper electioneering less than two months before the October 27 election, as she did in 2022 when then-finance minister Avigdor Liberman tried to lower gas prices ahead of that year’s election.