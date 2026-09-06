Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 6, 2026
Gas prices to fall at midnight
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich signs off on a cut to excise tax, days after the move was given the go-ahead by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.
The price, set by the government, will now be NIS 7.75 per liter, equivalent to $9.70 per gallon. The move will come into effect midnight Sunday-Monday.
There had been speculation that Baharav-Miara would nix the reduction by deeming it a case of improper electioneering less than two months before the October 27 election, as she did in 2022 when then-finance minister Avigdor Liberman tried to lower gas prices ahead of that year’s election.
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