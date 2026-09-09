Gazan media reports IDF strike on building; no immediate Israeli comment
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Palestinian media reports an Israeli strike on a building in Gaza City’s Shati camp a short while ago, following a warning issued by the military.
The IDF has not yet commented on the strike.
???? فيديو | مشاهد توثق اللحظات الأولى لاستهداف طيران الاحتلال منزلًا في شارع حميد بمخيم الشاطىء غربي مدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/6dkN9Aag1q
— وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) September 9, 2026
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