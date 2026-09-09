Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Gazan media reports IDF strike on building; no immediate Israeli comment

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 2:37 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Palestinian media reports an Israeli strike on a building in Gaza City’s Shati camp a short while ago, following a warning issued by the military.

The IDF has not yet commented on the strike.

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